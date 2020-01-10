A COMPANY which specialises in conveying and automated handling has decided to expand their business.

Advance Automated Systems, in Newton Aycliffe, is set to develop its operation by establishing a satellite projects office in Leicestershire, a move which coincides with the announcement of two new appointments.

Operating from an 18,000 square feet manufacturing site, the company designs, manufactures and installs conveyors, conveyor systems and controls.

The company has taken a lease on office space in Lutterworth, to strengthen product support during various phases of projects across the country.

In preparation of the office becoming operational in February 2020, the company has appointed Brian Skelham as a senior project engineer to control the new venture.

Previously employed as a business project manager at online retailer, Ocado, based in Tamworth, Staffs, Mr Skelham brings nearly 30 years of materials handling experience to the role.

Combining his extensive skills in engineering, project management, finance, e-commerce and operational support, he will oversee a portfolio of Advance’s key central and southern customers, as well as having business development and sales responsibilities.

Advance’s Bryn Roberts said: “With an increasing number of contracts in the southern half of the country and placing more of an emphasis on providing a fully integrated offering, we have had to extend our reach by creating a satellite projects office.

“We also needed someone highly capable to manage this new undertaking, so by having someone of Brian’s calibre joining us, particularly at a time when we look to fully optimise growth opportunities, is ideal.”

Advance has also reinforced their northern structure with the appointment of Adam Robinson, a former design engineer with the company.

Mr Robinson returns to a new position as a project engineer, with an emphasis on sales.

Mr Roberts said: “It’s really good to have Adam back in the fold.

“He’ll be working more on the simulation side of the business for the larger projects, out visiting customers and supporting external sales in the north of the country, as well as providing technical support as and when required.”