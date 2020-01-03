A MARINE engineering firm has secured an international offshore contract set to power 500,000 homes.

Tekmar Energy, a Newton Aycliffe manufacture, whose products protect offshore wind farm cables from the elements, will supply its TekLink system to contractor Van Oord for Windpark Fryslân.

The contractor is a Dutch family-owned company with 150 years of experience as an international marine contractor.

Windpark Fryslân is a 382MW near-shore windfarm holding 89 wind turbines.

It is based six kilometers off the Frisian part of the IJsselmeer, near Breezanddijk, in the Netherlands.

Once constructed it is expected to power about 500,000 households in the region and will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm in inland water.

Tekmar Energy is providing 167 cable protection systems for the infield array cables, providing full protection from topside hang-offs through to burial into the seabed.

Russell Edmondson, managing director of Tekmar Energy said: “We are delighted that Tekmar has been selected for Windpark Fryslân.

“This continues our trusted relationship with Van Oord and furthers our position as the world market leader in offshore wind cable protection systems.”

The cable protection products will be made in Tekmar Energy’s state of the art manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe.

The deal follows a successful contract which saw the firm selected to by power cable provider JDR Cables, part of TFKable Group, to make a protective coating for undersea cables for a Taiwan windfarm.

Tekmar Energy provided about 60 cable protection systems and a further 60 hang off clamps which hold the subsea cable in place within the turbine transition piece.

The engineering business is one of Tekmar Group PLC's four primary operating companies, in addition to Subsea Innovation, AgileTek Engineering and Ryder Geotechnical.

Tekmar Group’s vision is to be the partner of choice for the supply and installation support of subsea protection equipment to the global offshore energy markets.

For more information visit tekmar.co.uk or call 01325-379520.