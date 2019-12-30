STRONG demand for property across the North-East has seen a firm of chartered surveyors and estate agents mark an outstanding year of property activity.

Vickers & Barrass, which currently operates from offices at Tow Law and Crook with an office at Darlington Auction Mart on sale days, has recorded a large rise in demand for both sales and lettings properties.

“There has been a surge in buyers and rental applications following a positive start to 2019 with demand for more stock”, says the firm. This is despite the ongoing uncertainty over the political and economic landscape.

The commercial retail market remains varied as some of the smaller high streets struggle with occupancy as shoppers look online for their purchases. Smaller independents appear to be having more success branching into niche market businesses bucking the trend in the face of economic and Brexit uncertainty.

The firm is also hopeful that the election of a government with a majority should bring progress.

Well-equipped farms, small holdings and agricultural land have continued to attract strong interest throughout the year from both local, regional and national purchasers.

The news comes as Vickers & Barrass plans a move to a new office in the Humbleton Park Auction Centre building in Darlington, scheduled to open in the Spring of 2020 and is part of a strategic investment plan that will spearhead additional growth and development for the company in the next few years.

Offering a package of sales and professional advice, along with investment in new technology, social media and strong marketing, to meet the needs of homebuyers and tenants.

Edd Forster, property sales manager for Vickers & Barrass, said: “This has been a solid year for all of our agencies departments. We remain busier than ever, strongly involved in the regional property market with a business that is on the rise.

“Our team of property experts and surveyors provide the highest quality service, offering a wide range of options to suit all requirements and budgets. The New Year should see us continue to go from strength to strength.”

Vickers & Barrass offers a professional estate agency and surveying services for residential, agricultural and commercial property across the region.