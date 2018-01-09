NEWCASTLE UNITED have placed academy coach Peter Beardsley on a "period of leave" as they continue to investigate allegations of bullying that have been made aaginst him.

Beardsley, who is one of Newcastle's most celebrated former players and a former England international, has issued a statement protesting his innocence.

However, after leaving Newcastle's academy earlier this morning in order to attend a meeting at St James' Park, Beardsley has been placed on leave while the Magpies' internal investigations continue.

Beardsley has been accused of bullying by a number of Newcastle's youth players, with at least one of the accusations understood to involve a racial element.

Academy winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is one of the players who made accusations against the 56-year-old, and the London-born winger, who is of Moroccan descent, is set to have a grievance hearing with Newcastle officials on Thursday.

A Newcastle statement said: "After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him.

"It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until the conclusion of this investigation."

Beardsley, who has been an academy coach with Newcastle since 2009, insists he is completely innoncent, and solicitors representing the former striker have issued a statement saying their client is aware of "inaccurate media reports which result from unauthorised leaks".

The statement was issued after Beardsley met with Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley and the club's head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard.

The statement said: "Allegations of unfair treatment have been made, which are currently being investigated. Peter Beardsley categorically denies the allegations.

"It is hoped the investigation will conclude quickly. Peter Beardsley will not be making any further comment at the present time and until investigations conclude. Peter respectfully request that his privacy and that of his family is respected."

Beardsley made more than 300 appearances for Newcastle during a playing career that also saw him achieve considerable success with both Liverpool and England.